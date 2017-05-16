BRIEF-Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia Q4 2016/17 net loss up at 694,000 zlotys
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q4 2016/17 REVENUE WAS 10.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 9.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
May 16 Theranos:
* Theranos finalizes shareholder recapitalization
* CEO Elizabeth Holmes contributed shares to company and gave up equity to offset potential dilution to non-participating shareholders
* Participating shareholders provided a release of any potential claims against company Source text for Eikon:
SINGAPORE, June 20 China will allow beef imports from the United States starting from June 20, China's food quality watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday.