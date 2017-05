May 1 Theranos:

* Theranos reaches settlement with Partner Fund Management

* Theranos - Tender offer recapitalizing major shareholders scheduled to close May 15

* Theranos - Resolved two lawsuits brought against it by Partner Fund Management LP; PFM invested $96.1 million in Theranos in February 2014

* Theranos - Parties' settlement will result in the dismissal of all claims by PFM against Theranos and its officers and directors

