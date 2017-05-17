BRIEF-Oventus Medical seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising
May 17 Theranos Inc
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering