Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 TherapeuticsMD Inc
* TherapeuticsMD announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $4.0 million versus $4.9 million
* Q1 revenue view $5.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* TherapeuticsMD - Anticipate FDA action on NDA for TX-004HR on or before scheduled prescription drug user fee act target action date of May 7, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.