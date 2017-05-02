May 2 TherapeuticsMD Inc

* TherapeuticsMD announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $4.0 million versus $4.9 million

* Q1 revenue view $5.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TherapeuticsMD - Anticipate FDA action on NDA for TX-004HR on or before scheduled prescription drug user fee act target action date of May 7, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: