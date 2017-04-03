April 3 TherapeuticsMD Inc

* TherapeuticsMD presents positive phase 3 data in two presentations for TX-001HR at ENDO 2017

* TherapeuticsMD Inc - Results of replenish trial show positive safety and efficacy of TX-001HR

* TherapeuticsMD - Trial achieved statistically significant, clinically meaningful reduction in both frequency and severity of hot flashes compared to placebo