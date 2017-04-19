BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 TherapeuticsMD Inc:
* TherapeuticsMD provides additional information on TX-004HR regulatory update
* TherapeuticsMD - expects FDA will finalize an action on NDA for TX-004HR on or before originally scheduled PDUFA target action date of May 7, 2017
* At this time, company is not aware of nature of deficiencies in NDA identified by FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results