BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Therapeuticsmd Inc
* Therapeuticsmd provides tx-004hr regulatory update
* Therapeuticsmd Inc - on April 7, received a letter from fda
* Therapeuticsmd-FDA says as part of review of tx-004hr nda, has identified deficiencies preclude discussion of labeling, postmarketing requirements/at this time
* Therapeuticsmd inc - letter states that notification does not reflect a final decision on information under review
* Therapeuticsmd Inc - letter does not specify deficiencies identified by FDA and at this time company is not aware of nature of deficiencies
* Therapeuticsmd Inc - intends to work with fda to understand nature of deficiencies and resolve them as quickly as possible
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results