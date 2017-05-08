May 8 Therapeuticsmd Inc

* Therapeuticsmd receives complete response letter from fda for tx-004hr new drug application

* Therapeuticsmd inc - no approvability issues identified by fda related to efficacy or cmc

* Therapeuticsmd inc - no cases of endometrial hyperplasia were observed in rejoice trial at end of week 12 for all doses studied and included in nda

* Therapeuticsmd-Concern raised by fda was lack of long-term endometrial safety data for tx-004hr beyond 12-weeks studied in pivotal phase 3 rejoice trial

* Therapeuticsmd inc - co believes that nda was approvable as filed and intends to meet with fda as soon as possible to address concerns raised by fda

* Therapeuticsmd-Continuing to prepare nda for tx-001hr and anticipate that co will submit that nda to fda as early as q3 of 2017