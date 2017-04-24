BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Theravance Biopharma Inc:
* Theravance Biopharma reports positive clinical response rates for patients in TOUR™ observational patient registry in several presentations at ECCMID 2017
* Theravance Biopharma inc says vibativ was generally well tolerated in these patients with adverse event type
* Theravance Biopharma says there were six deaths within 28 days of first vibativ dose and two patients discontinued treatment due to an adverse event
* Theravance Biopharma -of 36 patients, 8 patients had at least 1 adverse event & 4 patients had at least one serious adverse event treated with vibativ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results