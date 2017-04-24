April 24 Theravance Biopharma Inc:

* Theravance Biopharma reports positive clinical response rates for patients in TOUR™ observational patient registry in several presentations at ECCMID 2017

* Theravance Biopharma inc says vibativ was generally well tolerated in these patients with adverse event type

* Theravance Biopharma says there were six deaths within 28 days of first vibativ dose and two patients discontinued treatment due to an adverse event

* Theravance Biopharma -of 36 patients, 8 patients had at least 1 adverse event & 4 patients had at least one serious adverse event treated with vibativ