US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 29 Thermax Limited
* Says agreement to acquire a company in Poland
* Says co, through unit to buy Barite Investments Sp. Z.O.O
* Says co to buy certain assets and production activities related to boiler manufacturing Source text - (bit.ly/2nv51lC) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)