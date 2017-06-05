June 5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* Thermo Fisher Scientific and Biognosys announce co-marketing agreement to create industry-leading data-independent acquisition workflows

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - as part of collaboration, both companies will continue to further build upon and optimize dia-related workflows