April 17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* Thermo Fisher Scientific - Effective Jan 1, co transferred its plastics for cell culture and vaccines/biologics to life sciences solutions segment

* Thermo Fisher - Also transferred sample preparation and analysis, production chemicals product lines to life sciences solutions segment - sec filing

* Thermo Fisher Scientific - Effective Jan 1, transferred biochemical product line from life sciences solutions segment to laboratory products & services

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Effective January 1, 2017, co transferred certain product lines to further align its products and commercial teams