May 24 Thermon Group Holdings Inc:
* Thermon reports fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 revenue $67.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $66.2 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
* Expects fiscal 2018 revenue to be flat to slightly down
from fiscal 2017 levels
* Qtrly backlog of $107.0 million, an increase of 32pct
* Q4 2017 orders were $69.4 million versus $72.6 million in
Q4 2016
