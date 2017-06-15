BRIEF-Man Sang International says trading in shares of co will be halted
Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23
June 15 Thestreet Inc
* TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
Wibbitz says team of editors at TheStreet will manage Wibbitz's creation platform to produce videos for its website, social platforms, and mobile app
June 23 Shanxi Yongdong Chemistry Industry Co Ltd