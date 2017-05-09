Fitch Withdraws Rating on Electric Contractors' Financial Cooperative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn South Korea-based Electric Contractors' Financial Cooperative's (ECFC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has withdrawn the rating as ECFC has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical