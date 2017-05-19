BRIEF-National Agricultural Holdings updates on resumption conditions by stock exchange
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
May 19Thinkingdom Media Group Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 3.6 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JOzZ0Z
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions
* D-Box Technologies announces a 23% increase in revenue and a positive net income for its fourth quarter