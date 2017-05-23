BRIEF-Freddie Mac expects house price appreciation to be over 5 pct for 2017
* Freddie Mac - expect house price appreciation to be over 5 percent for 2017
May 23 Thinksmart Ltd:
* Appointment of chief executive officer
* Announces appointment of Gerald Grimes as chief executive officer
* Says Gerald will take up appointment and join Company's board on 1 July 2017
MEXICO CITY, June 23 Argentine online marketplace Mercado Libre Inc plans to provide working-capital loans to entrepreneurs in Brazil and Mexico this year, expanding on a program the company launched in its homeland last month.