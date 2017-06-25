BRIEF-Ultra Electronics confirms discussions to buy Sparton Corp
* Confirm in advanced discussions to buy whole of issued share capital of New York Stock Exchange listed Sparton Corporation
June 25 (Reuters) -
* Third Point Llc Says Owns Roughly 40 Mln Shares Of Nestle
* Activist investor third point llc says nestle should be able to improve margins by as much as 400 basis points
* Third point llc says nestle should buy back more stock
* Third point llc says nestle should undergo a comprehenseive portfolio review, monetize its stake in l'oreal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)
LONDON, June 26 L1 Retail has agreed to buy Holland & Barrett from The Nature's Bounty Co. and The Carlyle Group for 1.77 billion pounds ($2.26 billion), the companies said in a statement.