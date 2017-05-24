May 24 Third point LLC:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close
include capital structure, optimal cost of capital -
presentation
* Says issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close
also include new cost reduction goals in light of planned
portfolio review
* Says DowDuPont board must consider, post deal-close,
whether 3 spin-off companies are "appropriate"
* Says offering structural solutions that could create about
$20 billion of additional value compared to status quo in Dow &
DuPont merger
* Says DowDuPont board must consider, post deal-close, if
creation of additional companies or divestitures would "enhance
shareholder value"
* Third point, on DowDuPont, says believes Specialty
Products could be split into as many as 4 public cos to ensure
each "Spin Co" has "compelling" invesment case
* Says reconfiguration of dowdupont portfolio should yield
cost reduction opportunities that are incremental to announced
synergies of $3 billion
* Third point, on DowDuPont, says new board will need to
evaluate whether dividends, special dividends or buybacks
provide the "most value" to shareholders
* Says to optimize cost of capital, estimate DowDuPont board
will need to return nearly $40 billion of excess capital to
shareholders in 24 months post closing
* Third point, on DowDuPont, says shareholders proposal
recommends moving several businesses from material science to
speciality products
