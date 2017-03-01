March 1 (Reuters) -

* Third Point LLC says on Feb 28, it sold about 5.9 mln shares of Baxter International Inc's common stock in a block trade at $50.35 per share

* Third Point LLC now owns about 46 million shares of Baxter International's common stock as of feb 28 - sec filing

* Third Point LLC previously owned 51.9 million shares of Baxter International's common stock as of Dec 31, 2016 according to its 13-F filing disclosed in Feb

* Third Point​ now owns 8.5 pct stake in Baxter International following the block trade Source text: (bit.ly/2lrbcVe) Further company coverage: