BRIEF-Affin Holdings posts qtrly net profit 120.2 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
March 1 (Reuters) -
* Third Point LLC says on Feb 28, it sold about 5.9 mln shares of Baxter International Inc's common stock in a block trade at $50.35 per share
* Third Point LLC now owns about 46 million shares of Baxter International's common stock as of feb 28 - sec filing
* Third Point LLC previously owned 51.9 million shares of Baxter International's common stock as of Dec 31, 2016 according to its 13-F filing disclosed in Feb
* Third Point now owns 8.5 pct stake in Baxter International following the block trade Source text: (bit.ly/2lrbcVe) Further company coverage:
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million