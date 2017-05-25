SE Asia Stocks-Muted as oil outlook bleak; S'pore, Philippines log 2nd losing week

By Nicole Pinto June 23 Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Friday as oil remained on course for its worst first-half decline in almost two decades, with Singapore and the Philippines edging down in the session, posting their second straight week of losses. Oil prices edged up on Friday, but remained on course for their worst first-half decline in almost two decades as production cuts have failed to sufficiently reduce oversupply. Oil has plunged about 20 p