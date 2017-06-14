BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 14 Thoma Bravo:
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Thoma Bravo Llc says financial details of deal were not disclosed Source text for Eikon:
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2stzJQa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)