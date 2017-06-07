June 7 Thoma Bravo LLC:

* Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect

* Thoma Bravo LLC - as part of deal, Riskonnect's co-founder and CEO bob morrell will transition to an advisory role with company's board of directors

* Thoma Bravo says ‍Jim Foster, company's president and COO, will become CEO of Riskonnect​

* Thoma Bravo LLC- ‍as part of agreement, company's three founders will retain a significant minority stake in business​ ​

* ‍Thoma Bravo LLC says financial details of the transaction were not disclosed