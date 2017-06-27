US STOCKS-Wall Street surges as banks, tech stocks spark rebound
* S&P 500 nets best day in two months; Nasdaq best day since Nov 7
June 27 Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
* Says Quess Corp Limited signed definitive agreements to acquire 46% equity in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited
* Says Quesscorp Holdings Pte. entered into definitive agreement to acquire 51% shareholding in Comtel Pro Pte Ltd Source text - (bit.ly/2teVzIk) Further company coverage:
* S&P 500 nets best day in two months; Nasdaq best day since Nov 7
NEW YORK, June 28 Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 tallying its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as financial and tech stocks led a broad market rebound.