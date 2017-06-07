PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 7 Thomson Resources Ltd-
* Confirms that further funding has been received as part of bygoo farm in agreement signed with canadian investors
* Under agreement Rheingold Exploration can invest $3 mln by 31 january 2018 for exploration on three exploration licences Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.