April 28 Thomson Reuters Corp

* Thomson Reuters reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Thomson Reuters Corp - re-affirmed its 2017 full-year outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Q1 IFRS earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $2.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Thomson Reuters Corp - in 2017 expects low single-digit revenue growth, before currency

* Thomson Reuters Corp - in 2017 expects adjusted EBITDA margin to range between 28.8% to 29.8%, before currency

* Qtrly revenue $2.82 billion, up 2 percent before currency

* Thomson Reuters Corp - in 2017 expects adjusted EPS of $2.35, before currency

* Says Corporate & Other costs at adjusted EBITDA level were $35 million in quarter compared to $101 million

* Thomson Reuters Corp - F&R unit Q1 recurring revenue were up 2%, primarily due to annual price increase and positive net sales

* Qtrly revenue from Financial & Risk business $1.50 billion, up 1 percent before currency

* Qtrly revenue from legal business $824 million, up 1 percent before currency

* Quarterly dividend of $0.345 per share is payable on June 15, 2017 to common shareholders of record as of may 18, 2017

* Qtrly revenue from Tax & Accounting business $417 million, up 6 percent before currency

* Qtrly revenue from Corporate & Other (includes Reuters News) business $74 million, up 1 percent before currency

* Thomson Reuters CEO Jim Smith says encouraging to see investments made behind most promising growth opportunities beginning to shine through on revenue line

* Thomson sees 2017 free cash flow between $0.9 billion and $1.2 billion, before currency, reflecting Q4 2016 charge payments, pension contribution and sale of IP & Science business

* Says for full year, expects corporate costs, inclusive of depreciation and amortization of software, to be about $300 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.34, revenue view $11.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: