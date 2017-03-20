March 21 Thorn Group Ltd
* Group expects its net profit after tax for financial year
ending 31 March 2017 will be in range of $24 million to $26
million
* Company has merged its trade & debtor finance division
with equipment finance division
* Considers that it may be necessary to reduce final
dividend for this year from 6.0 cents per share paid in 2016
* Board considers it prudent to make a further provision
with a $4 million profit after tax impact in its financial
statements for FY 2017
* Closure of a number of underperforming stores, and a
restructuring program has resulted in a reduction of 53 jobs
