March 30 Thorn Group Ltd

* Update on class action

* Thorn Australia Pty Limited will defend claim in ordinary course of class action process

* confirms that a statement of claim has now been served on Thorn Australia Pty Limited, a subsidiary of company

* It is anticipated that process could take a significant length of time (perhaps years) to run its course

* refers to announcement with respect to a class action in connection with past lending practices of thorn group of companies