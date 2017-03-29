New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 30 Thorn Group Ltd
* Update on class action
* Thorn Australia Pty Limited will defend claim in ordinary course of class action process
* confirms that a statement of claim has now been served on Thorn Australia Pty Limited, a subsidiary of company
* It is anticipated that process could take a significant length of time (perhaps years) to run its course
* refers to announcement with respect to a class action in connection with past lending practices of thorn group of companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.