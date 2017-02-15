BRIEF-Universal Entertainment says Tokyo District Court rejects shareholder's appeal
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
Feb 15 THQ Nordic AB:
* Q4 net sales 128.2 million Swedish crowns ($14 million)versus 98.4 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 60.8 million crowns versus 52.3 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no 2016 dividend Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9271 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.