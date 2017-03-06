BRIEF-Internity shareholders to vote on FY 2016 div. of 0.07 zloty/shr
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON JUNE 21 ON DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 OF 0.07 ZLOTY PER SHARE
March 6 Thrace Plastics Co SA:
* Says company buys 13,625 of Thrace Sarantis SA common shares
* Says company is now the sole shareholder of Thrace Sarantis SA
* Says the shares correspond to 50 percent of the paid in share capital of Thrace Sarantis SA worth 1 million euros ($1.06 million)
Source text: bit.ly/2mwlqYW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON JUNE 21 ON DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 OF 0.07 ZLOTY PER SHARE
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.