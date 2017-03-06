March 6 Thrace Plastics Co SA:

* Says company buys 13,625 of Thrace Sarantis SA common shares

* Says company is now the sole shareholder of Thrace Sarantis SA

* Says the shares correspond to 50 percent of the paid in share capital of Thrace Sarantis SA worth 1 million euros ($1.06 million)

Source text: bit.ly/2mwlqYW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)