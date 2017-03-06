March 6 Thrace Plastics Co SA:

* Says GR. Sarantis Cyprus Ltd buys 13,625 of Thrace Sarantis SA common shares

* Says the shares correspond to 50 percent of the paid in share capital of Thrace Sarantis SA, worth 1 million euros ($1.06 million)

* Says GR. Sarantis Cyprus Ltd is now the sole shareholder of Thrace Sarantis SA

Source text: bit.ly/2mwlqYW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9437 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)