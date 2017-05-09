BRIEF-Playway appoints Radoslaw Mrowinski new chairman
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT MATEUSZ ZAWADZKI RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY WITHOUT GIVING THE REASONS FOR HIS RESIGNATION
May 9 Three F Co Ltd
* Says it will offer an early-retirement program to all employees
* Offering period from July 10 to Aug. 4
* The company expects 180 employees to take the offer
* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on Feb. 28, 2018
* The company will provide special lump sum and outplacement support to the retiring employees
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/etTBER
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.5 pct (Adds details, background)