UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 17 Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals and Molecular Templates agree to combine
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc says combined company will be capitalized to support advancement of MT-3724
* Longitude Capital will invest $20 million at close of transaction
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc says transaction has been approved by board of directors of both companies
* Threshold Pharma - concurrent with execution of merger agreement, Threshold made a bridge loan to Molecular Templates in principal amount of $2 million.
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals - Molecular Templates shareholders would own about 65.6 percent of combined company
* Threshold - on pro forma basis & based upon number of shares to be issued in deal, current threshold shareholders would own about 34.4 percent of combined co
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals - in event that transaction does not close by May 31, 2017, co agreed to make available further funding of up to $2 million
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals - Eric Poma, Molecular Templates' chief executive officer, will become Chief Executive Officer of combined company
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals - Longitude Capital will invest $20 million including receipt of additional equity financing commitments of $20 million
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals - following deal, board of co will consist of seven seats and will be comprised of two representatives of Molecular Templates
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals - will change its name to Molecular Templates Inc and plans to change its ticker symbol on Nasdaq Capital Market to MTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.