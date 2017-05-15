May 15 Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Threshold Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter financial results

* Definitive merger agreement between Threshold and Molecular Templates expected to close mid-2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Initiation of phase 1 clinical trial of Evofosfamide in combination with Ipilumumab on track to start in mid-2017