April 11 Thriven Global Bhd:

* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Mount Well Sdn. Bhd.

* Deal for for the sale of one piece of freehold land to MWSB for a total consideration of 27.5 million rgt

* The sale of the land will result in a loss after tax of about 11.4 million rgt