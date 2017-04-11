BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 Thriven Global Bhd:
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Mount Well Sdn. Bhd.
* Deal for for the sale of one piece of freehold land to MWSB for a total consideration of 27.5 million rgt
* Deal for for the sale of one piece of freehold land to MWSB for a total consideration of 27.5 million rgt

* The sale of the land will result in a loss after tax of about 11.4 million rgt
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.