June 14 ThroughTek Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue about 5 million new shares of its common stock

* Says tentative issue price will be at T$25~42 per share

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* Remaining to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to fulfill the working capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/svZw7C

