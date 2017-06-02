June 2 THULE GROUP AB

* THULE GROUP DIVESTS REMAINING PART OF THE SPECIALTY BUSINESS - THE US BUSINESS FOR TOOLBOXES FOR PICK-UP TRUCKS

* ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO DIVEST REMAINING PART OF SPECIALTY BUSINESS TO US COMPANY CURT GROUP​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE CONSIST OF TWO COMPONENTS, AN INITIAL AMOUNT OF MUSD 18 AND AN EARN OUT OF A MAXIMUM ADDITIONAL AMOUNT OF MUSD 3.5​

* SAYS ‍DIVESTMENT WILL LEAD TO A CAPITAL GAIN OF MUSD 8 -10​