BRIEF-Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology says dividend payment date on June 29
June 23 Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co Ltd
June 14 Thunder Software Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds of up to 400 million yuan ($58.86 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ss58DA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 23 Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Notes that downer has now terminated cash-settled equity swap entered into with ubs ag australia branch entered on 27 february 2017