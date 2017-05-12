May 12 Thyssenkrupp
* CEO says positive trend in industrial solutions orders to
continue through year
* CEO says close to booking very large order in components
in coming months
* Says AST performing better but still some way to go, still
wants to sell but nothing to report now
* CEO says one cost-saving programme will follow the next in
steel until overcapacity issue solved
* CEO says should have clarity on next steel cost-cutting
programme by end of business year
