March 24 Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd :

* FY profit attributable to equity holders of company RMB 233.2 million, up 53.6%

* FY revenue RMB834.2 million versus RMB677.5 million

* Final dividend in respect of year ended 31 December 2016 of HK$0.07 per share