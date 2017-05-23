BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO says needs to "catch up" to make software sales target
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says expects software sales to rise 10-15 percent this year from $687 million in prior year
May 23 Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd :
* Co, through unit of a PRC operating entity of group entered into an investment agreement
* Entered into framework agreement with Beijing Mijing for a term of two years
* Pursuant to framework agreement, both parties have agreed to form strategic partnership to develop live streaming business
* Investment agreement for a cash consideration of rmb100 million
* Investment agreement with controlling shareholders and series A investors of Beijing Mijing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 23 Automakers are using tiny cameras, sensors to track drooping heads, steering wheel monitors and audible alerts to ensure drivers pay attention when using advanced driver assistance systems, like Tesla’s Autopilot, that allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel.