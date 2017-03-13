Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Tian Shan Development Holding Ltd :
* Tian Shan Real Estate and Tianshan Construction entered into financial assistance agreement
* Tian Shan agreed to grant security and provide charge in favour of bank as security for banking facilities for RMB27.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.