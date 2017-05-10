BRIEF- Good Com Asset announces change of stock listing
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section from TSE JASDAQ, effective June 27
May 10 Tian Shan Development Holding Ltd
* Deal for total consideration of RMB81.2 million
* Unit entered into agreement with vendor
* Target company is Xingtai Xiangyu Real Estate Development Limited
* Upon completion, target company will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company
* Unit to purchase, and vendors to sell sale interests, being entire share capital of target company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section from TSE JASDAQ, effective June 27
June 20 China leads the global IPO leader with about $18.6 billion raised so far this year, followed by the United States.