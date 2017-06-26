- U.S. home prices for April rise slower than expected
NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. single-family home prices accelerated at a slower pace than expected in April, a survey showed on Tuesday.
June 26 Tian Shan Development Holding Ltd -
* Refers to circular on major transaction in relation to co-operation agreement
* Tangshan investment and hebei investment failed to further perform obligations and arrangements under co-operation agreement
* Transactions contemplated under co-operation agreement are unable to proceed further
* Legal proceedings,termination of co-operation agreement shall have no material adverse impact on existing business operation,financial position of group
* Units initiated legal proceedings against Tangshan Investment, Hebei Investment And Tangshan Real Estate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - Derivatives users have eliminated more than US$1 quadrillion of notional outstanding in over-the-counter swaps through NEX Optimisation’s triReduce multilateral compression service since its 2003 launch by TriOptima.