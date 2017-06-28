June 28 Tian Teck Land Ltd

* Board is pleased to recommend a final dividend of hk$0.23 per share for year ended 31 march 2017

* Fy revenue hk$673.4 million versus hk$680.5 million

* Fy loss attributable hk$‍​90.6 million versus profit of hk$439 million