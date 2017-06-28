BRIEF-Chellarams forms JV with DMK Group to grow dairy exposure in Nigeria
* Signing of a JV agreement to establish new company, Cellarams DMK Ltd, in partnership with DMK Group, a German dairy co
June 28 Tian Teck Land Ltd
* Board is pleased to recommend a final dividend of hk$0.23 per share for year ended 31 march 2017
* Fy revenue hk$673.4 million versus hk$680.5 million
* Fy loss attributable hk$90.6 million versus profit of hk$439 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Icahn said to ease off demand for AIG breakup after CEO switch - Bloomberg, citing sources