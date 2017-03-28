March 28Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 125.1 million yuan to 150.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (125.1 million yuan)

* Says tardiness growth of performance as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/C7OSnH

