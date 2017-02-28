WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says its 2016 preliminary net profit up 23 percent at 658.1 million yuan ($95.79 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2l7hhdX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8701 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.