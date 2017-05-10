BRIEF-CoAssets says unit secured capital market service licence in Singapore
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd :
* Says its unit set up new branch in Qingdao city, which will be engaged in property services business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/F3RLPO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf was sluggish.