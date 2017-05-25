BRIEF-MCE Holdings secures contracts to supply components and parts for Perodua car model
* Estimated total investment cost for project is 1 million rgt
May 25Tianjin Guifaxiang 18th Street Mahua Food Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 6 million yuan to set up a Shanghai-based food science and technology co with partners
* Says it will hold 19.9 percent stake in food science and technology co
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/viqb2P
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Estimated total investment cost for project is 1 million rgt
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud on business development including smart city