May 3 Tianjin Keyvia Electric Co Ltd

* Says it halts share private placement plan due to changes in market condition

* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 349.89 million yuan ($50.77 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pH9ipc; bit.ly/2qxwc08

($1 = 6.8920 Chinese yuan renminbi)